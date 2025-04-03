Prolific burglar jailed for string of offences across Beds and Northants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar who admitted more than 30 theft, motoring and violent offences across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire has been jailed for five years.

Kevin Smith, aged 40, broke into homes and outbuildings, principally targeting power tools he could sell to fund his drug habit.

On one occasion he punched a man who was trying to prevent him stealing from his van.

In October and November last year he raided garages, sheds and homes in villages including Milton Ernest, Thurleigh and Felmersham in north Bedfordshire, stealing equipment worth thousands of pounds.

He also carried out thefts in villages in Northamptonshire, including Slipton and Cranford.

Smith was identified by police from CCTV footage and it was discovered he was using an uninsured vehicle to commit offences whilst disqualified from driving.

Bedfordshire Police liaised with the Northamptonshire force and Smith was arrested in January.

At Luton Crown Court, Smith, of Gypsy Lane, Irchester in Northamptonshire, admitted eight burglaries, four charges of theft from a motor vehicle, one charge of assault and charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance, committed over a two-month period.

He also asked for eight offences including three in Northamptonshire to be taken into consideration.

As well as the five-year jail sentence he was banned from driving for 75 months.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, of Bedfordshire Police’s specialist residential burglary unit, Operation Maze, said: “Smith is a prolific burglar, so it is good to have him off the streets for an extended period.

“Operation Maze specifically targets habitual criminals like Smith who are responsible for a large proportion of the burglaries in Bedfordshire. We will be continuing our campaign to make it as difficult as possible for them to offend.

“The case also shows the value of CCTV and we would encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to come forward.

“It is also, perhaps a moment to ask people to review their own home security to deter burglars.”

Crime prevention advice is available on the Bedfordshire Police website

If you see anything suspicious, report it online here or call 101.