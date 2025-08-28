Prolific burglar jailed after targeting Northampton homes and assaulting police officer

A burglar has been jailed after he targeted Northampton homes and assaulted a police officer.

Scott Foran, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 6 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted burglary, one count of burglary and one count of assaulting a police officer by beating.

The 44-year-old was arrested in the early hours of December 28 last year, after he was disturbed attempting to break into a house in Quernstone Lane.

Foran ran off but was found by Northamptonshire Police armed response officers, who recovered items, including a blue mountain bike and red Samsung mobile phone, which had been stolen from a burglary at a nearby house.

While he was being arrested on suspicion of burglary, Foran headbutted a police officer in the chest.

CCTV footage also linked him to two further offences which occurred in Birchfield Road East on December 1.

The footage showed Foran entering two gardens. He tried the rear door handle at one of the addresses and broke into a shed at the second property, causing damage to the wooden door and fence panel.

Temporary Detective Constable Shannon Mellish said: “Foran is a prolific burglar, and I have no doubt, if it wasn’t for the swift actions of the armed response officers that he would have continued to cause further misery to the residents of Northampton.

“Through Operation Crooked, we are fully committed to reducing burglaries and will continue acting on information provided to take robust action towards offenders and spare residents the anguish of being a victim of burglary.”

Foran was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.