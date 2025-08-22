Prison officer jailed for smuggling phones and illegal drugs into Northamptonshire facility

A prison officers has been jailed for smuggling phone and illegal drugs into a Northamptonshire facility.

Tori Muddyman appeared at Worcester Crown Court on July 25 for sentencing, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to convey list A articles (drugs) and one count of conspiracy to convey list B articles (phones) into a prison.

The 31-year-old first became known to police when they received a report in July 2019 that she was carrying illegal and banned items into HMP Onley.

Police searched her garage and revealed a bag containing cannabis, steroids, a mobile phone, SIM cards and chargers, alcohol and tobacco.

Muddyman was arrested and admitted she had accepted £2,500 from a serving prisoner to bring banned items into work with her, but claimed that although she took delivery of the bag from a woman at Rugby train station, she did not go through with smuggling anything into the prison.

However, a search of the prisoner’s cell uncovered fake drink cans containing drugs, and a mobile phone, with bank records linking two of his known associates with payments made to her, according to police.

Detective Inspector Richard Cornell said: “Prison officers have a duty and responsibility to maintain the safety and security of their workplace and those residing within it.

“This includes preventing the presence of illegal drugs and prohibited items such as mobile phones and alcohol.

“Tori Muddyman made a series of terrible decisions that undermined that responsibility and, had she carried these items into HMP Onley, would have contributed to ongoing criminality and risk of harm to both inmates and staff.

“This has been a complex and long-running investigation, and I am pleased to see matters conclude with Muddyman receiving a custodial sentence which reflects the seriousness of her actions.

“Our team are dedicated to rooting out criminal activity in prisons, including by those responsible for upholding law and order within their walls.”

Muddyman, of Clarkson Close, Nuneaton, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

The prisoner involved received a further sentence of three years and four months, the woman who met Muddyman at the train station and transferred money to her was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment after trial and the second woman who transferred money to Muddyman received a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years.