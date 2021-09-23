Prison officer from Stanwick jailed for having sex with inmates

Latoya Gautrey

A prison officer from Stanwick is now herself behind bars after having sex with inmates at HMP Woodhill.

Latoya Gautrey, 32, was jailed for 18 months at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) after admitting three counts of misconduct in a public office.

Between October 2019 and March 2020, Gautrey was working as a prison officer at the category A prison Milton Keynes when she had 'inappropriate' relationships with three inmates

Gautrey, of Needham Road, also communicated with the prisoners through prohibited mobile phones which they possessed.

She was arrested in March last year before being charged in April 2021.

At a previous plea hearing Judge Francis Sheridan asked how many of the relationships were said to be sexual.

Nigel Ogborne, prosecuting, said: “At least two, if not three.”

The court heard that Gautrey had struck up inappropriate relationships with three prisoners referred to in court as L Greenfield, T Williams-Dawodu and M Ashby.

Gautrey accepted that her relationships with Williams-Dawodu and Ashby were “intimate”.

Judge Sheridan told the court: “The intimate relationship, referred to by the court of appeal, is of course intercourse.”

Investigating officer Sergeant Jacqui Baverstock, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Gautrey was the holder of a public office during which she formed inappropriate relationships with prisoners who were serving sentences for serious offences.

“She failed to act appropriately or report that they had access to mobile devices that are illegal within the prison system.