Prison for thug who left woman needing stitches in Kettering attack

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A thug left a woman needing stitches in her face after a shocking Kettering town centre attack.

Philip Moore, 37, punched the woman in the mouth at about 4.30pm on June 5 in Sheep Street.

It left her with a cut along the bottom inner lip, and a laceration from the septum of the nose to the top lip which required stitching.

Moore, of Nene Road in Burton Latimer, was arrested and hauled before magistrates sitting in Northampton earlier this month.

He admitted assaulting a woman by beating her and breaching a non-molestation order by using violence against a woman.

Magistrates jailed him for a total of 20 weeks because of the serious nature of the attack.

A restraining order was also made banning him from contacting a named woman until June 2023.