Prison for Northampton drug dealer involved in line responsible for sale of £116,00 worth of Class A drugs

A Northampton drug dealer, involved in a drugs line responsible for the sale of up to £116,000 worth of Class A drugs, has been jailed.

Joshua Wiltshire, of Wheatfield Road South, Abington, appeared at Northampton Crown Court in November for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to four offences relating to the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as one relating to the possession of cash linked to criminal activity.

In January 2024, police officers began to look into the activities of the 24-year-old, following a 101 call from someone reporting concerns about drug dealing. Officers uncovered Wiltshire’s role in dealing Class A and B drugs in the Kings Heath area and found more than £6,000 of illegal drugs, as well as cash from selling them, when they stopped him on April 19.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “When Joshua Wiltshire was arrested, we had already established his role in a drugs line thought to be responsible for the sale of Class A drugs worth up to £116,000.

Joshua Wiltshire.

“This investigation was fuelled by vital intelligence provided to Operation Revive West officers by Kings Heath residents, who like us will not stand for criminals exploiting and harming their community.

“One simple phone call sparked an investigation which not only brought Joshua Wiltshire to justice but also ensured the safeguarding of several vulnerable people.

“I would like to thank Sergeant Scott Garbett and his team for the endless hard work they put into Operation Revive West, through their many investigations that stretch over months and sometimes years.

“Their determination to make Kings Heath a safer place shines through and I am so pleased their commitment has been rewarded with this substantial custodial sentence.”

Sgt Garbett added: “I’d like to thank the community in Kings Heath for providing intelligence to us. Their contribution was pivotal to this case, which I hope illustrates the importance we place on our relationships with the people we serve and protect.”

Wiltshire was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

A 26-year-old Northampton woman arrested alongside Wiltshire was previously sentenced to a community order including 50 hours of unpaid work after being convicted of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.