Prison for man caught on A14 in Northamptonshire with 4.5kg of drugs

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A man caught on the A14 with drugs potentially worth up to £60,000 in his boot has been locked up.

Klaus Dalipi was stopped in a grey VW Passat on the major road at Kelmarsh at about 2.30pm on June 11 this year.

The 29-year-old was arrested after officers found a large bag of cannabis in the boot of the vehicle.

The drugs - which weighed 4.5kg - were valued at between £20,000 and £59,830.

Dalipi, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply having changed his plea from not guilty.