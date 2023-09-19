Prison for Kettering thief who was found hiding in a bush by police dog
A thief who was caught hiding in a bush by a police dog has been put behind bars.
Billy Appleyard was arrested on Sunday (September 17) after reports of a man breaking into a vehicle in Masefield Road, and trying car doors in Bath Road, Kipling Road, Keats Drive and Donne Close in Kettering.
The 24-year-old was tracked police dog Bryn and his handler PC Lucy Sculthorpe through nearby streets before being located hiding in a bush in the rear garden of a property in Brecon Close just before 6am.
He was arrested and then charged with a theft from a vehicle in Newman Street, which took place on July 20, and thefts from vehicles in Kipling Road and Masefield Road which took place on September 16.
He was also charged with stealing alcohol from Corby’s Tesco Extra on September 9.
Appleyard, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to all four offences and was jailed for a total of 24 weeks by magistrates in Northampton. He must also pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.