A disqualified driver has been jailed after he led a police chase on the A43 in Northamptonshire, while he was three times over the limit.

Titus Marume appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 26, where he pleaded guilty to - and was sentenced for – a range of driving offences.

The 43-year-old’s charges relate to an incident at around 7pm on Bank Holiday Sunday (August 25). Marume’s white Nissan Juke car appeared to have broken down on the southbound carriageway of the A43, near Walgrave. Officers pulled up behind the vehicle and as an officer approached, Marume drove off.

As officers followed, Marume was witnessed swerving across the road and at one point crossed over into the opposite carriageway causing the driver of an oncoming HGV to brake sharply to avoid a head-on collision, according to police.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Officers activated the blue lights on their marked police car indicating for Marume to stop, but he continued for a short distance before eventually pulling over. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.

Marume, of Panama Gardens in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, went on to be charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit he provided an evidential reading of 132 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Routine checks on the police national computer flagged that he was also banned from driving until April 2027, and he was further charged with both driving while disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

Marume was sentenced to a total of 28 weeks in prison, which included the activation of a 14-week suspended prison sentence issued at Coventry & Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on April 17 when he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was also handed an extended driving disqualification of five years and ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.