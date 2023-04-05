Pregnant sheep dies after being chased by off-lead French bulldog in Northampton country park
The sheep and her unborn triplet lambs died after a believed heart attack following the incident
A pregnant sheep and her unborn lambs died after being chased by a French bulldog in a Northampton park.
The incident happened between 4pm on Wednesday, March 1, and 4pm on Thursday, March 2 at Upton Country Park.
Northamptonshire Police said a French bulldog was seen off the, where it chased a group of heavily pregnant ewes. One of the sheep later died, along with its unborn triplet lambs, with its death believed to have been due to a heart attack caused by the stress of being chased, police say.
Rural crime officers are now appealing for information after the incident of livestock worrying.
A police spokeswoman added: “The dog owner is described as a white man of European appearance. Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about the identity of the dog owner, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000133073.”
With sheep now out in the fields with their young lambs, dog owners across the county are asked to keep their pets on a lead and under control – farmers are legally allowed to shoot a dog to prevent livestock worrying.
Tips from police for safe and responsible dog walking around livestock
- Keep dogs on a lead and under control when walking through fields of livestock
- Always stick to public rights of way and leave all gates as you found them
- If you live beside land where livestock is grazed, ensure you know where your dog is always, and keep your property secure so your dog cannot escape
- Cows can be curious and may follow walkers. If this happens, keep facing the animal and move calmly and slowly, don’t turn your back to it or run
- Steer well clear of young animals and do not try to pet them. Cows and calves will be protective and may become aggressive
- If you feel threatened by cattle when with a dog, let go of the lead so you and the dog can get to safety separately
- Dog owners MUST bag and bin their dog’s poo - it carries a parasite called Neosporin which causes abortions in animals and the bags left on the ground can be ingested and cause slow painful deaths, or bailed into silage and eaten that way