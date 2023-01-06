A predator who travelled 100 miles to sexually abuse a young girl at a Corby hotel has been locked up.

Mohamad Reza Amanallahpour, 21, was caught in a state of undress with the 13-year-old victim on June 1 last year.

After a phone call from her worried mum police officers launched a search for the girl, ending with them storming one of the rooms at a hotel.

Amanallahpour, of Kingsley Road in Hounslow, London, had travelled to Corby to meet the girl for the first time but was immediately arrested and taken away with the girl safeguarded and returned to her family.

Amanallahpour was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child and pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court. This week he was sentenced to five years and one month in prison.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wells, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Mohamed Amanallahpour is a predatory individual who was so intent on sexual activity with a child who couldn’t consent that he travelled all the way up from London in order to commit his crimes.

“I am so pleased that we have managed to send him to prison for these offences and I hope it provides the young girl and her family with some much needed closure and justice.

