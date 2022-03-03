Potential witness urged to come forward in Wellingborough attempted murder investigation

Police want to speak to this man.

Detectives investigating the attempted murder and rape of a woman in Wellingborough have released a CCTV image of a potential witness.

They believe he could have vital information which could help them.

The investigation began when a woman was found with head injuries in the Great Park Street area in the early hours of Sunday, February 6.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the man pictured on CCTV footage was present in Great Park Street at about 6am.

The man in the image or anyone who may recognise him is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.