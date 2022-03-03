Potential witness urged to come forward in Wellingborough attempted murder investigation

Police have urged him, or anyone who recognises him, to call 101

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:52 pm
Police want to speak to this man.

Detectives investigating the attempted murder and rape of a woman in Wellingborough have released a CCTV image of a potential witness.

They believe he could have vital information which could help them.

The investigation began when a woman was found with head injuries in the Great Park Street area in the early hours of Sunday, February 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police want to speak to this man.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the man pictured on CCTV footage was present in Great Park Street at about 6am.

The man in the image or anyone who may recognise him is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

- Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, of Melton Road North in Wellingborough, has been charged in connection with the incident and has been remanded into custody pending his next court appearance on March 21, 2022.