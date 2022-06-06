Polo driver's £1,100 court bill for clocking 127mph on M1 near Northampton

A 24-year-old driver landed a £1,130 court bill and three-week ban after being clocked at a whopping 127mph on the M1 near Northampton.
Court documents showed digital enforcement cameras caught Luke Jacob Golding driving a Volkswagen Polo GTI southbound between junction 17 and junction 16 at 3.39am on May 30, 2021.
Golding, of Mill Lane, Kislingbury, who admitted exceeding the 70mph speed limit was fined £945 and ordered to pay £185 in victim surcharge and prosecution costs.
Speeding is one of the so-called Fatal Four offences alongside drink or drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone which are most linked to death or serious injury on the roads.
Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matt O’Connell, said: “We cannot be any clearer: Speeding kills.
"Even just a few miles per hour over the speed limit can have extreme consequences, leaving families devastated by the loss of loved ones.”