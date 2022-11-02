Police warning to be on lookout for £2,000 jewellery being sold following Northampton break-in
House ransacked after break-in via patio door
Detectives say jewellery worth £2,000 was stolen and a house ransacked in Northampton on Sunday (October 30).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed one or more persons broke in via a patio door of the house in Logwell Court, Standens Barn, between midnight and 2pm, adding: “We want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or been offered jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.”
“Please call 101 using incident number 22000633838 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”