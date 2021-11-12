Police warn pupils at Northampton school about dangers of carrying knives

Students at a Northampton school were shown a knife detection arch today, Friday (November 12) during a visit by police to raise awareness about the dangers of carrying knives.

Northampton International Academy (NIA) invited Northamptonshire Police to go down to the Barrack Road school to raise awareness about the consequences of carrying bladed weapons.

An NIA spokeswoman said: “As part of our continuing work with our pupils to benefit from understanding the police's role in keeping us safe, NIA had the community policing team demonstrate the use of a knife arch [a walk-through metal detector] in school today.

Northampton International Academy

"This is increasingly common in schools and we appreciate the support of the police as we work together to keep children safe."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said they visited 'in order to safeguard pupils and raise awareness of the consequences and dangers of carrying knives' at the request of the school.

The overall feedback was positive but they did have to search one pupil, which left some schoolchildren 'distressed', the spokeswoman said.

“During the operation one student made off from officers and was subsequently detained and searched. However, no items of concern were found," the spokesperson said.

“While it is regrettable a small number of students were distressed by seeing this, it is of paramount importance to Northamptonshire Police that we educate and protect young people from knife crime, including within educational establishments."

The police spokeswoman added: “Tackling knife crime is a matter of priority for our force and we will continue to work closely with our partners within education to raise awareness and protect young people across our county.”

The school responded to the incident with the pupil, saying that it was unfortunate.

An NIA spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately one pupil became concerned and ran away when they saw the police.

"One of the reasons for our partnership with the police community team is to help break down any barriers and negative perceptions held by young people of the police, to avoid reactions such as these.

"On this occasion police made some checks with the pupil, who then returned to their school day.”