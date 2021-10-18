Police warn career car thief could be heading back to Daventry after jailbreak

John Loveridge absconded from Springhill prison on Sunday and could be heading for Daventry

Daventry residents are being warned not to approach an escaped car thief who police believe could be heading back to the town after escaping from a Buckinghamshire jail on Sunday (October 17).

John Loveridge, aged 36, absconded from HMP Springhill, a category D men's open prison near Aylesbury, where he was serving a five-year, three-month sentence.

Loveridge was described as a "career criminal" and lived in Daventry when he was jailed at Oxford Crown Court in July 2020 having admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a number of performance and high-value vehicles in Aylesbury, Bicester and Didcot.

Thames Valley Police are warning anyone who sees Loveridge should call 999.

Loveridge is approximately 5ft 8in and medium build with short, dark hair and a beard.

TVP staff investigator Mark Weatherstone, of Aylesbury police station, said: “If you see Loveridge do not approach him, call 999 instead.