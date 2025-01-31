Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police want to speak to these two men following a ‘distraction theft’ in a busy Northampton supermarket car park.

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to identify following a theft in the Sainsbury’s car park in Gambrel Road, Sixfields.

Northants Police say the incident happened on Friday, January 17, at about 4.45pm, when items were stolen from a car using a distraction technique.

The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries, so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000032593 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.