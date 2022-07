Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a phone was stolen from a business premises in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened in St Giles Street on Wednesday, July 6, between 4pm and 4.15pm. A phone was stolen from a desk.

Northamptonshire Police believe the man in the image could assist with their enquiries.

