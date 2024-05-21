Police want to speak to this man after a forged £50 note was used in Daventry Homebase

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st May 2024, 09:23 BST
Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after a forged £50 note was used in Daventry Homebase.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 23, in South Way, Daventry, when a man went into the store and attempted to pay with a forged £50 note.

The man in the image may have information which could assist police with their investigation so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000172294.