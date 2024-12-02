Police want to speak to this man after a burglary in Northamptonshire town

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:21 BST
Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a burglary in a Northamptonshire town.

The incident happened in Manning Drive, Towcester, at about 1pm on Tuesday, November 19.

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation, and are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000690651.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice