Police want to speak to this man about purse theft at Irthlingborough supermarket
A woman’s purse was stolen while she was at Aldi
By Stephanie Weaver
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:56 pm
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a woman had her purse stolen in Aldi in Irthlingborough.
The incident happened between 12:50pm and 1.10pm on July 22 when the woman’s purse was taken from inside her handbag.
Officers are keen to identify the man pictured who may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises him should contact Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000422896.