Police want to speak to this man about purse theft at Irthlingborough supermarket

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a woman had her purse stolen in Aldi in Irthlingborough.

The incident happened between 12:50pm and 1.10pm on July 22 when the woman’s purse was taken from inside her handbag.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured who may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.

Police want to speak to this man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...