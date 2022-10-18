Police want to speak to this man about disorder in Barton Seagrave back in March
Can you help officers identify this man?
By Stephanie Weaver
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Oct 2022, 9:57am
Police want to speak to this man as they believe he may have information regarding an incident of disorder in Barton Seagrave.
A force spokesman said: “The incident occurred earlier this year in March and officers would like to identify the man in this image to see whether he has any information which may assist with the investigation.”
The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 22000177493.