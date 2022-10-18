Police want to speak to this man as they believe he may have information regarding an incident of disorder in Barton Seagrave.

A force spokesman said: “The incident occurred earlier this year in March and officers would like to identify the man in this image to see whether he has any information which may assist with the investigation.”

The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 22000177493.