News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police want to speak to these three males after a car was stolen in Northampton

A wallet was also stolen

By Carly Odell
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 11:24am

CCTV images of three males have been released by police after a burglary in Northampton.

The incident happened in Brittons Drive, Southfields overnight between December 16 and December 17, 2022.

Hide Ad

The unknown offender/s forced entry into a property and stole a wallet and keys to a blue Hyundai IX35, which they drove off in.

Police want to talk to these three males. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Most Popular

Officers believe the males in the image could assist police with their enquiries. They, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000735905.