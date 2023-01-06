Police want to speak to these three males after a car was stolen in Northampton
A wallet was also stolen
CCTV images of three males have been released by police after a burglary in Northampton.
The incident happened in Brittons Drive, Southfields overnight between December 16 and December 17, 2022.
The unknown offender/s forced entry into a property and stole a wallet and keys to a blue Hyundai IX35, which they drove off in.
Officers believe the males in the image could assist police with their enquiries. They, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000735905.