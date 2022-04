A taxi driver was assaulted and his vehicle damaged in Northampton during a racially aggravated attack.

It happened in Bailiff Street on March 26 between 7pm and 7.45pm.

Northamptonshire Police has today (April 19) released images of two men who might be able to assist with enquiries.

Police want to speak to these two men. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to reach out.