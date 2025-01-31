Police want to speak to the two men pictured following theft at a busy supermarket in Northampton

Police want to speak to the two men pictured following a theft at a busy supermarket in Northampton.

Police officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to following a theft in Aldi in Weedon Road, Northampton.

Officers say the incident happened on Friday, January 17, between 10.15am and 10.20am, when a woman had her purse stolen.

Police say the two men in the images could assist with their enquiries, so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000031843 when passing on any information to police to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

