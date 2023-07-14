News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Police want to identify more football fans after brawl in Northampton services on last day of the season

One fan has already been jailed
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

Police have released pictures of more football fans they want to identify after a brawl in a Northampton service station.

An incident of disorder occurred at Rothersthorpe Services on the M1 northbound between 6pm and 7pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 8).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers say an altercation between groups of Hull City and Stoke City fans took place at the services, as they travelled home from their final EFL Championship fixtures of the season.

Do you recognise any of these men? Photo: Northamptonshire Police.Do you recognise any of these men? Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Do you recognise any of these men? Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Most Popular

Lee Waud, aged 38, of Staveley Road, Hull has been jailed for almost three years in connection with the incident and one that occurred on a different day.

However, officers are still seeking to identify more people and believe those pictured may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who recognises someone to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000282261.