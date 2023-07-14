Police want to identify more football fans after brawl in Northampton services on last day of the season

Police have released pictures of more football fans they want to identify after a brawl in a Northampton service station.

An incident of disorder occurred at Rothersthorpe Services on the M1 northbound between 6pm and 7pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 8).

Officers say an altercation between groups of Hull City and Stoke City fans took place at the services, as they travelled home from their final EFL Championship fixtures of the season.

Do you recognise any of these men? Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Lee Waud, aged 38, of Staveley Road, Hull has been jailed for almost three years in connection with the incident and one that occurred on a different day.

However, officers are still seeking to identify more people and believe those pictured may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who recognises someone to get in touch.