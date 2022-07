Northampton detectives want to identify a masked man spotted on camera at the scene of an attempted burglary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to officers, a white male wearing a baseball cap and Emporio Armani hoodie was seen on the doorbell camera in Centurion Way, Wootton, between 3.15am and 3.45am on June 29.

A spokesman said: “Officers believe this man may be able help us and are appealing for him or anyone who recognises him to call 101 using incident number 22000385335.”