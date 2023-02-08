Police urge Kettering dog walkers to come forward after they helped assault victim

Two dog walkers who helped a woman who had been assaulted in Kettering have been urged to contact police.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail after the incident in Gordon Street, which took place between 11pm on Saturday, February 4, and 2am on Sunday, February 5.

In a brief appeal for information police said a woman was assaulted by a man and was subsequently assisted by dog walkers.

Police have appealed for information

A spokesman said: “Those dog walkers are asked to come forward as they may have information which could assist the investigation.