Police uncover cannabis factory with 264 plants in broad daylight raid on property in quiet Northampton street

Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 11:28 BST
A huge cannabis factory in Coppice Drive was raided by police on January 16. 264 cannabis plants were found.
Police found 264 cannabis plants following a broad daylight raid on a property in a quiet Northampton street.

Northamptonshire Police said they raided the property on Coppice Drive, Spinney Hill, at around 10am on Thursday, January 16.

Officers discovered 264 cannabis plants inside the address.

Although police did not confirm the street value, estimates suggest the plants could be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Officers say no one was arrested but a man in his 20s was referred to the immigration services.

