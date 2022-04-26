Police say a 47-year-old man is due to be quizzed after his dog bit a woman and another pet.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed reports were received in early April regarding a dog left in a van for long periods of time in the Grange Park area.

More reports on April 8 revealed a dog believed to be the same one had bitten another dog as well as a member of the public.

The spokesman added: “The dog has since been taken off its owner and the man in question is due to attend a police station for interview in relation to an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.”