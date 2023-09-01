A busy car park in Northampton has been taped off while police respond to a serious incident.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at St Michael’s Car Park, in Abington Square, at 2.30pm today (Friday, September 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 2.30pm today, police officers were called to concerns for the welfare of a man in Abington Square who has now been taken to hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures from the scene at St Michael's Car Park at around 4pm today.

“Officers remain on the scene and are satisfied that this incident presents no wider risk to members of the public.

"Anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help."

Eyewitnesses told the Chron it was ‘chaos’ at the scene as ‘many’ police cars and four ambulances were in attendance.