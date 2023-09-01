News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Police tape off busy car park in Northampton following serious incident

Eyewitnesses told the Chron it was ‘chaos’ at the scene
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read

A busy car park in Northampton has been taped off while police respond to a serious incident.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at St Michael’s Car Park, in Abington Square, at 2.30pm today (Friday, September 1).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 2.30pm today, police officers were called to concerns for the welfare of a man in Abington Square who has now been taken to hospital.

Pictures from the scene at St Michael's Car Park at around 4pm today.Pictures from the scene at St Michael's Car Park at around 4pm today.
Pictures from the scene at St Michael's Car Park at around 4pm today.
Most Popular

“Officers remain on the scene and are satisfied that this incident presents no wider risk to members of the public.

"Anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help."

Eyewitnesses told the Chron it was ‘chaos’ at the scene as ‘many’ police cars and four ambulances were in attendance.

Another onlooker said the car park has been closed for hours while police dealt with the incident.