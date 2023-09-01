Police tape off busy car park in Northampton following serious incident
A busy car park in Northampton has been taped off while police respond to a serious incident.
Northamptonshire Police say they were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at St Michael’s Car Park, in Abington Square, at 2.30pm today (Friday, September 1).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 2.30pm today, police officers were called to concerns for the welfare of a man in Abington Square who has now been taken to hospital.
“Officers remain on the scene and are satisfied that this incident presents no wider risk to members of the public.
"Anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help."
Eyewitnesses told the Chron it was ‘chaos’ at the scene as ‘many’ police cars and four ambulances were in attendance.
Another onlooker said the car park has been closed for hours while police dealt with the incident.