Police step up hunt for Bulgarian living in Daventry who skipped bail in January

The 42-year-old failed to appear at court after being charged with drink-driving offence

Police are appealing for information regarding the location of a 42-year-old Bulgarian who has been on the run since January.

Nikolay Betkov failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Courts after being charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath following a suspected drink-driving incident in October 2020.

His address given to the court at the time was High Street, Daventry.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A warrant has been issued for Betkov's arrest. We are asking anyone who sees him or has information which could help locate him to please call 101 using incident number 21000048363."