Police speed camera catches Toyota driver twice in 30 minutes on busy Northampton road
A driver racked up a £790 court bill after being caught speeding on a busy Northampton road TWICE…in just 30 MINUTES.
Court documents revealed Tarab Ali, aged 63, was spotted by a Northamptonshire Police enforcement team on Bants Lane, Duston, at 9.23am on April 2, 2023. Cameras clocked his Toyota Prius doing 35mph in the 30mph zone. Just half-an-hour later, the same vehicle was recorded at 38mph by the same camera on the same stretch of road.
Ali, of Harefoot Close, Duston, pleaded guilty to both offences at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in October and was sentenced earlier this month. He was fined £250 for each offence — but only one surcharge to fund victim services and prosecution costs totalling £290 since the offences were committed on the same journey. He was also handed three points on his licence.
Speeding is one of the so-called fatal five offences alongside drink and drug driving, not wearing a seat belt, careless driving and using a mobile phone which are the biggest factors linked to major collisions on roads.
Northamptonshire’s Safer Roads operations manager Matthew O’Connell said: “Even just a few miles per hour over the limit can have extreme consequences, leaving families devastated by the loss of loved ones.”
Bants Lane is one of up to 190 locations county-wide where police watch out for speeding motorists in a bid to combat rising numbers of motorists flouting road law. Crews can also detect drivers who are not wearing seat belts or driving without a licence or insurance.