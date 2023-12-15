Motorist hit with £790 bill from magistrates — although it could have been worse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver racked up a £790 court bill after being caught speeding on a busy Northampton road TWICE…in just 30 MINUTES.

Court documents revealed Tarab Ali, aged 63, was spotted by a Northamptonshire Police enforcement team on Bants Lane, Duston, at 9.23am on April 2, 2023. Cameras clocked his Toyota Prius doing 35mph in the 30mph zone. Just half-an-hour later, the same vehicle was recorded at 38mph by the same camera on the same stretch of road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali, of Harefoot Close, Duston, pleaded guilty to both offences at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in October and was sentenced earlier this month. He was fined £250 for each offence — but only one surcharge to fund victim services and prosecution costs totalling £290 since the offences were committed on the same journey. He was also handed three points on his licence.

Ali was caught twice in the space of half-an-hour by speed cameras on Bants Lane, Northampton

Speeding is one of the so-called fatal five offences alongside drink and drug driving, not wearing a seat belt, careless driving and using a mobile phone which are the biggest factors linked to major collisions on roads.

Northamptonshire’s Safer Roads operations manager Matthew O’Connell said: “Even just a few miles per hour over the limit can have extreme consequences, leaving families devastated by the loss of loved ones.”