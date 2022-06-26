Police shutdown an illegal rave near Corby on Saturday (June 25)

One person was arrested, and sound equipment seized after officers from Northamptonshire Police disrupted an unlicensed music event near Corby last night (Saturday, June 25).

Following reports from member of the public concerned an illegal rave was being organised, officers said the force attended the former military base in King’s Cliffe shortly after 5.20pm.

Around 200 people who had gathered for the event were directed to leave, and shortly after 10pm, the crowd were dispersed under Section 63 of the Public Order Act, according to police.

Detective Superintendent Jamie Piscopo, who led the operation, said: “As well as causing a great deal of disruption and inconvenience to local people, these unauthorised events have no measures in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those who attend.

“I hope the disruption of this unlicenced music event demonstrates that we will not tolerate this type of illegal activity in Northamptonshire and will do everything in our power to prevent and disrupt such events.”

In addition to the seizure of sound equipment, a 23-year-old Kettering man was also arrested and subsequently charged after failing to comply with the dispersal notice, police said.