Police shut down scheduled event at Northampton restaurant after stabbing elsewhere in the country
Northamptonshire Police secured a closure order for the event, which was due to take place at World Dorado Steakhouse in Wellingborough Road on Saturday night (June 22).
Police say, officers applied to a magistrate for the closure order after receiving information about previous events held in other parts of the country which saw a person stabbed and a firearm discharged.
The planned event was described as a DJ night.
Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: “Keeping people safe is at the centre of everything we do and although I know people will be disappointed that this event has been cancelled, I want them to know we didn’t take this action lightly.
“We gathered as much information as possible about the event, those organising it and what happened at previous events before seeking the closure order from the Magistrate.
“We want people to be able to visit our towns for a night out and do so knowing they are safe and taking measures such as this helps to do that.”