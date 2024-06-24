Police shut down scheduled event at Northampton restaurant after stabbing elsewhere in the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A scheduled event due to take place at a Northampton restaurant was shut down by police, over the weekend, after a stabbing at a similar event, elsewhere in the country.

Northamptonshire Police secured a closure order for the event, which was due to take place at World Dorado Steakhouse in Wellingborough Road on Saturday night (June 22).

Police say, officers applied to a magistrate for the closure order after receiving information about previous events held in other parts of the country which saw a person stabbed and a firearm discharged.

The planned event was described as a DJ night.

World Dorado Steakhouse in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: “Keeping people safe is at the centre of everything we do and although I know people will be disappointed that this event has been cancelled, I want them to know we didn’t take this action lightly.

“We gathered as much information as possible about the event, those organising it and what happened at previous events before seeking the closure order from the Magistrate.