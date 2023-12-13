The ring was handed into police this month

A ring, which was found near a cash machine in Northampton in 2020, has been handed to police and officers are now looking for the rightful owner.

The gold ring, which has three larger and several smaller blue-white stones, was handed in to the force’s enquiry desk at the town’s Guildhall on December 1 this year.

Police say the finder explained they had found it under an ATM machine outside Morrisons on Kettering Road, Northampton, at some point during the first national Covid lockdown in 2020.

Do you recognise this ring that was handed into the Guildhall?

Now Northamptonshire Police is hoping to trace the rightful owner of the ring, which was found with a significant dent to the band.