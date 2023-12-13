Police seeking rightful owner to ring found in Northampton in 2020
and live on Freeview channel 276
A ring, which was found near a cash machine in Northampton in 2020, has been handed to police and officers are now looking for the rightful owner.
The gold ring, which has three larger and several smaller blue-white stones, was handed in to the force’s enquiry desk at the town’s Guildhall on December 1 this year.
Police say the finder explained they had found it under an ATM machine outside Morrisons on Kettering Road, Northampton, at some point during the first national Covid lockdown in 2020.
Now Northamptonshire Police is hoping to trace the rightful owner of the ring, which was found with a significant dent to the band.
If you believe the ring to be yours, or know who it belongs to, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 to arrange providing proof of ownership so it can be returned, quoting incident number: 23000740546.