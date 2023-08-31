Police searching Shambala festival area around Kelmarsh for 27-year-old man have found a body

Police officers made the discovery shortly before 9am on Thursday, August 31, in the course of a specialised search of the area around Kelmarsh where the annual Shambala festival takes place

A body has sadly been found during the search for a 27-year-old man reported missing in Kelmarsh.

Police officers made the discovery shortly before 9am on Thursday, August 31, in the course of a specialised search of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gboyega from London had been reported missing on Sunday, August 27, having last been seen at Shambala festival early the previous morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While formal identification has yet to take place, the man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, police said. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time, and we would ask the media and members of the public to not contact them and respect their privacy.

“We would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts, including the volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue and the specialist search-trained officers from other forces who supported our efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to thank all those who have supported our investigation by speaking to officers or getting in touch with information.

“Officers from Northamptonshire Police will now prepare a file for the coroner.”