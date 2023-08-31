News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Police searching Shambala festival area around Kelmarsh for 27-year-old man have found a body

Family and friends of Gboyega travelled to Northamptonshire to help with the search
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:54 BST
Police officers made the discovery shortly before 9am on Thursday, August 31, in the course of a specialised search of the area around Kelmarsh where the annual Shambala festival takes placePolice officers made the discovery shortly before 9am on Thursday, August 31, in the course of a specialised search of the area around Kelmarsh where the annual Shambala festival takes place
Police officers made the discovery shortly before 9am on Thursday, August 31, in the course of a specialised search of the area around Kelmarsh where the annual Shambala festival takes place

A body has sadly been found during the search for a 27-year-old man reported missing in Kelmarsh.

Police officers made the discovery shortly before 9am on Thursday, August 31, in the course of a specialised search of the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gboyega from London had been reported missing on Sunday, August 27, having last been seen at Shambala festival early the previous morning.

While formal identification has yet to take place, the man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, police said. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Most Popular

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time, and we would ask the media and members of the public to not contact them and respect their privacy.

“We would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts, including the volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue and the specialist search-trained officers from other forces who supported our efforts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would also like to thank all those who have supported our investigation by speaking to officers or getting in touch with information.

“Officers from Northamptonshire Police will now prepare a file for the coroner.”

The missing persons enquiry was led by detectives from the Force’s CID. Search efforts involved the use of police search dogs, specially-trained police search advisor officers, neighbourhood and response police officers, a police dive team, and volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, including their trained search dogs.