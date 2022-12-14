Police searching for man who broke into Northampton business and stole charity box

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify after a burglary in Whitworth Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, October 7, between 6.15pm and 6.25pm, when a man forced his way into a business and stole a charity box.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000588673.