Police searching for man who broke into Northampton business and stole charity box

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 12:24pm

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify after a burglary in Whitworth Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, October 7, between 6.15pm and 6.25pm, when a man forced his way into a business and stole a charity box.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000588673.

Police believe this man might be able to help with their enquires. Photo: Northamptonshire Police