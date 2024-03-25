Police search to identify individuals after reports of shouting from inside a car in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of shouting inside a car in Northampton over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday (March 23) at around 10.20pm when a car drove from Sandringham Close into King Edward Road, Abington.

Police would like to establish who the individuals were in the car to make sure they are OK, after officers were called to reports of shouting inside the car.

The car is believed to be a grey saloon and drove towards the junction with Thursby Road, according to police.

Officers would like to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen the car, or the people who were inside the vehicle. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.