Police reveal when Towcester Road in Northampton will reopen after retail park blaze

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed when Towcester Road in Northampton will reopen after retail park blaze.

Fire crews were called to Nene Valley Retail Park on Saturday at around 3pm after a fire started in the Dunelm store, before spreading to nearby units. The fire was brought under control earlier on Sunday morning.

Northamptonshire Police said in a statement on Sunday evening that Towcester Road will fully reopen at 5am tomorrow morning (Monday, June 2).

“Businesses in the local area will be able to open and bus routes should be operating as normal,” the spokesperson said.

“A small section of the car park near the Dunelm store will be cordoned off for the time being.

“We know this incident has caused a lot of disruption to the local community and we’d like to thank our residents for their support. It’s never taken for granted.”