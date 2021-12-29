Police reveal number of drink spiking reports made in the last two months in Northampton town centre

Police have revealed the number of reported drink spikings in Northampton town centre in November and December.

Last month (November), Northamptonshire Police provided a data set relating to drink and needle spikings across the county.

The data showed that 79 people across Northamptonshire reported being spiked between January and October, with the majority of incidents happening from September onwards.

32 drink spiking reports made between November and Christmas Eve (December 24)

There were five reports in January; two reports in February; five in March; four in April; zero in May; one in June; seven in July; four in August; 26 in September; and 25 in October.

The data set did not cover November and December but police have now provided that information following a request by this newspaper.

Police said 32 people have reported being a victim of spiking in the town centre between November and December 24; officers did not reveal the venues where the incidents where reported to have taken place.

This latest figure shows there is continuation in the alarming rate of reports being made.

In response to the increase in reports, Northamptonshire Police launched Operation Kalon to investigate drink-spiking and also Operation Kayak, which was set up to identify and prevent predatory behaviour in the night-time economy.