Northamptonshire Police has revealed there were four drink spikings reported last week at venues in Northampton town centre.

The incidents were reported to have happened between Monday, November 15 and Sunday, November 21.

The reports were made by two men, a woman and a third party who believed another man's drink had been spiked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Library picture posed by models

A police spokeswoman said: "Investigations are underway into all except the third party report as the alleged victim does not want to make a complaint.

"We’d repeat our previous lines encouraging anyone who believes they may have been spiked to seek immediate medical help if required, and also to report immediately to police."

This comes after there were nine reports of drink spikings on the weekend of November 12 - 14, taking the total to 13 reports over a 10-day period in November.

Northamptonshire Police have launched Operation Kalon to investigate reports of drink spiking, advising people of the need to take care of each other on nights out and be mindful of what and how much they are drinking.

Northamptonshire Police also run Operation Kayak, which was set up to identify and prevent predatory behaviour in the night-time economy.

Speaking earlier this month, Detective Inspector Liz Basham, of Northamptonshire Police’s CID, said: “We know people are concerned by these reports, but we’d like to reassure everyone that incidents of drink spiking thankfully remain rare.

"Each report is being looked into, in order to establish what has actually taken place.

“Alongside our police licensing colleagues, we’re working closely with affected venues, who are taking a lot of proactive steps in order to protect the welfare of their customers.

“Our officers are regularly working within the night-time economy, alongside trained door and venue staff and street pastors.

"They are all looking out for the welfare of vulnerable people and also for anyone displaying any signs of potentially predatory behaviour.