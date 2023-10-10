Police reveal latest update one year after man, aged 31, was shot in the head in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s the latest police update about a man, aged 31, who was shot in the head in Northampton last year.

On Saturday October 15, 2022 a male victim was found laying on the pavement outside the Towcester Road Methodist Church in Southampton Road, Far Cotton. He had just been shot in the head. He was taken to hospital and was in a critical condition, police said at the time.

Four days after the incident, on October 19, 2022, Violeta Florea, of Southampton Road, Far Cotton was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of the man.

Pictures from the scene in Southampton Road, Far Cotton

She appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Saturday October 22, 2022 charged with conspiracy to murder and was remanded in custody until her Crown Court hearing set for December 21, 2022, which was later cancelled.

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed in February that the case against Florea had been discontinued due to a lack of evidence.

Detectives also arrested a 30-year-old man in Kent, on Monday October 24, 2022 in connection with the incident. Northamptonshire Police said on February 6, 2023 that he had been released with no further action.

Now, one year on, in October 2023, Northants Police have provided the latest update.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The victim is still on his recovery journey. The investigation remains ongoing.

"Anyone with any information is still encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22.

"Alternatively, information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111."