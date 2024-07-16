Police respond to rumours of night time 'acid attack' allegedly carried out in busy Northampton street

Police have responded to rumours that an ‘acid attack’ was carried out in Northampton over the weekend.

Rumours had been circulating online that an ‘acid attack’ took place in Wellingborough Road on Saturday night (July 14) between 11pm and 11.30pm.

Officers have today (Tuesday) confirmed this is incorrect but said an assault has been reported.

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the speculation surrounding an incident involving a corrosive substance which occurred in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, July 14. As a result of our initial enquiries, this incident doesn’t appear to be as first reported. An investigation into an assault continues.”

