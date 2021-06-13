Police report gatherings, fights and assaults on a 'very busy' Saturday night in Northampton
Police officers said they dealt with multiple fights and aggressive people in the town last night (Saturday) along with many more incidents
Northamptonshire Police say they were 'very busy' last night and in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, June 13) dealing with a wide range of issues in the town.
Police tweeted this morning and last night with their night shift updates.
Northampton Response Team wrote: "Second night shift done. Very busy one. Some of the incidents [include] large gatherings, multiple fights/aggressive people in the town, serious assaults, missing people located, and crime suspects arrested."
Officers also tweeted prior to that saying they had arrested two males in the town for drugs offences and assaulting a PC; seized four vehicles for insurance/licence offences; arrested a drink driver who ran from his car. The police added that unfortunately for the drink driver, 'they were quicker'.
Police also attended reports of a hate crime, and the investigation into it continues.