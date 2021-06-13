Police report gatherings, fights and assaults on a 'very busy' Saturday night in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police say they were 'very busy' last night and in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, June 13) dealing with a wide range of issues in the town.

Police tweeted this morning and last night with their night shift updates.

Northampton Response Team wrote: "Second night shift done. Very busy one. Some of the incidents [include] large gatherings, multiple fights/aggressive people in the town, serious assaults, missing people located, and crime suspects arrested."

Police reported a busy Saturday night in Northampton

Officers also tweeted prior to that saying they had arrested two males in the town for drugs offences and assaulting a PC; seized four vehicles for insurance/licence offences; arrested a drink driver who ran from his car. The police added that unfortunately for the drink driver, 'they were quicker'.