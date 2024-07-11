Police release second CCTV image after motorbike stolen from Northamptonshire village
The incident happened at a property in Holdenby Road, East Haddon on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Police say that between 9.40pm and 9.50pm three people gained entry to a garage in the area and once inside, stole an orange KTM 500 EXC off-road motorcycle.
Following an appeal last month (June), officers have now released a second image of three men who may have information which could assist their investigation.
The men pictured, or anyone with information about their identities, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000797087.