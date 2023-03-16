Police release photos of gold jewellery stolen from house in Mill Road, Wellingborough

Between 1.40pm and 9.10pm on Saturday, March 4, a home in Mill Road was broken into and a number of gold pieces taken, including rings and necklaces.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Following an earlier appeal for information, police investigating the burglary are now releasing images of some of the items and asking the public to get in touch if they have been offered them for sale, or have seen them in a shop or advertised online.”