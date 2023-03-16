News you can trust since 1931
Police release photos of gold jewellery stolen from house in Mill Road, Wellingborough

Stolen items included rings and necklaces

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 07:02 GMT

Officers investigating a burglary in Wellingborough have released photos of stolen jewellery in a bid to recover it.

Between 1.40pm and 9.10pm on Saturday, March 4, a home in Mill Road was broken into and a number of gold pieces taken, including rings and necklaces.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Following an earlier appeal for information, police investigating the burglary are now releasing images of some of the items and asking the public to get in touch if they have been offered them for sale, or have seen them in a shop or advertised online.”

Can you help to find this stolen jewellery?
Anyone with information about the burglary, or any of the items pictured, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000136120.