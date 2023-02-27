Police release image of wanted man as they investigate Barton Seagrave tool theft
Call 101 if you have any information
Police investigating the theft of tools in Barton Seagrave have released an image of a man they want to track down.
The incident took place between 7am and 7.30am on Thursday, February 23, in Grosvenor Way.
During the incident a man in a white Ford Transit van parked near to the property before stealing various tools from the driveway.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”