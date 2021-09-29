Police release image after man urinates in Wellingborough car park before exposing himself to woman

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to about the incident

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:41 pm
Police want to speak to this man.

A man exposed himself to a woman in a Wellingborough car park after she challenged him because he was urinating in public.

Police have released an image of a man they want to identify after the incident on Tuesday, September 21.

Between 2.50pm and 3.10pm a shopper left Matalan in Victoria Road and challenged a man urinating in the car park about his behaviour.

The man then exposed himself to her and threw objects, including a water bottle which hit her, before he drove away.

A police spokesman said: "Police believe the man pictured may have information about the incident and are appealing for him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."