Police release e-fit of man they want to speak to following Northampton break in

Police officers have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to following a break-in and assault in a Northampton home.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 8, at about 1.30am, when four men broke into a home in Logwell Court, Little Billing.

Once inside they threatened the occupant with a firearm and knife before assaulting her, causing facial injuries. Jewellery and cash was stolen during the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in this e-fit. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit, who may have any information, which could assist with this investigation or may have been offered any items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.