Police release e-fit of man they want to speak to following Northampton break in

Four men broke into a home, caused the occupant facial injuries and stole cash and jewellery

By Carly Odell
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police officers have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to following a break-in and assault in a Northampton home.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 8, at about 1.30am, when four men broke into a home in Logwell Court, Little Billing.

Once inside they threatened the occupant with a firearm and knife before assaulting her, causing facial injuries. Jewellery and cash was stolen during the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in this e-fit. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit, who may have any information, which could assist with this investigation or may have been offered any items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000586497.