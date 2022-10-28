Police release e-fit of man they want to speak to following Northampton break in
Four men broke into a home, caused the occupant facial injuries and stole cash and jewellery
Police officers have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to following a break-in and assault in a Northampton home.
The incident happened on Saturday, October 8, at about 1.30am, when four men broke into a home in Logwell Court, Little Billing.
Once inside they threatened the occupant with a firearm and knife before assaulting her, causing facial injuries. Jewellery and cash was stolen during the incident.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit, who may have any information, which could assist with this investigation or may have been offered any items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000586497.